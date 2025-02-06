Plan an epic Orlando vacation with activities for everyone

When planning a fun vacation, it’s important to find a place that has something for everyone. This year, Orlando is that place, starting with the grand opening of the first NEW theme park in 25 years and many other amazing events like the World Cup.

Universal Orlando Resort’s Epic Universe is the first new park to open in 25 years. Epic Universe will feature more than 50 attractions, entertainment, dining and shopping experiences across five immersive worlds, ranging from the Wizarding World of Harry Potter to Super Nintendo World.

Walt Disney World, SeaWorld Orlando, LEGOLAND Florida Resort and more are also offering new experiences, from new Disney shows and parades to immersive LEGO displays.

Looking for thrills on the pitch? The FIFA World Cup Tournament is also taking place in Orlando this year!

Orlando is also home to a vibrant dining scene, with more than 50 Michelin rated restaurants.

Learn more and plan your trip here.