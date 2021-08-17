Receding gums can cause tooth sensitivity and other oral health issues, plus they look unattractive. Previously, the treatment was gum grafting surgery, which can be time consuming and have a painful recovery.

Dr. John Chao is the inventor of Pinhole Gum Rejuvenation, which uses tiny pinholes to move the gums into place. The procedure is done without scalpels or sutures, and takes just minutes per tooth. Recovery is minimal and most patients say the procedure and recovery are virtually pain-free.

Dr. Chao has trained more than 3,500 dentists around the world, and demand is high. You can find a trained dentist right here in Maryland!

