Pikmin Bloom - New Fitness Game

Looking for a new way to exercise and have fun on the run at the same time? Your search is over with the recently launched augmented reality game Pikmin Bloom.

Created by the same team that brought us the worldwide phenomenon Pokemon GO, Pikmin Bloom is a mobile game that rewards players for wandering and spending time outside.

The game is easy to play, and a new adventure awaits every day! It's a great way for families to get moving and explore their neighborhoods and communities together.

Download Pikmin Bloom from your app store, or learn more here.