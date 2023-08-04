Watch Now
Physica Medica - Wim Hof Method

Posted at 12:57 PM, Aug 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-04 12:57:29-04

A natural way of reconnecting is helping people realize their full potential. The ‘Wim Hof Method’ combines classroom education, with deep breathing exercises followed by a cold ice bath.

Physica Medica is a Physical therapy & postural correction studio specializing in treatments for new and chronic pain using physical medicine and corrective exercises. Serving Harbor East and Inner Harbor in the Baltimore area, they utilize a holistic combination of eastern and western philosophies that build the most direct path to a healthy lifestyle.

The approach focuses on restoring freedom to the deep fascial chains, re-educating towards proper functional movement, breaking down muscle knots, improving joint mobility, strengthening the muscle tissue, and re-training the diaphragm to maximize cellular oxygen intake. To prevent regression and the return of compensation patterns, they create an exercise and stretch protocol to complement the one-on-one, hands-on treatment.

