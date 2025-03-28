Pfefferkorn's Coffee continues to craft premium brews after 125 years in Baltimore

From a small immigrant mercantile that evolved into a commercial coffee enterprise, Pfefferkorn's Coffee might just be Baltimore's best kept secret.

For five generations, Pfefferkorn's has been family owned and operated, with a combined 125 years of experience in selecting, roasting, and blending premium coffees.

Pfefferkorn's offers fresh roasted specialty grade and country of origin coffees from around the world both retail and wholesale. You can find Pfefferkorn's in fine restaurants around Baltimore, at local farmer's markets and Graul's or stop by the Fort Avenue location for a cup!

