PetSmart - Pet Separation Anxiety

If you've been working from home for the last year, your pets are probably pretty happy with the situation. As more business and offices open, your pet may experience some anxiety being away from you.

Separation anxiety is a clinical diagnoses that means your pet struggles when alone. Signs of separation anxiety include barking or whining when alone, accidents if the dog is otherwise house trained, and destruction. There also may be signs that you can't see while you're away, such as decreased appetite, hyperactivity, and hyper-salivation. Experts recommend getting a pet video cam so you can monitor your pet for these signs.

If your pet does have a hard time being alone, try getting them more used to it by leaving without making a fuss for short time periods - a walk around the block or a trip to get coffee. Enrichment items like puzzle toys and boredom mats can also help.

PetSmart also offers doggie day camps and Brain Game classes for your pet.

Learn more here.