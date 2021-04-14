PetSafe - Pet Tips

Watch

With more time spent at home, many animal shelters are seeing a spike in new adoption and foster applications. If you're a new pet parent or an experience veteran owner, there are still some great tips for bringing home a new cat.

Make sure the cat has a safe, quiet space to get used to your home and family. If you have other animals, introduce the new one slowly and patiently.

Cats love elevated surfaces like cat trees or shelves. Make sure there plenty of enriching toys and cozy beds too!

Make clean up duty a thing of the past with the PetSafe Scoop Free Litter Box. The box uses crystal litter for more odor prevention, less tracking, and less dust. The box even has an app where you can monitor your cat's usage for he vet, reorder, maintain a cleaning schedule and more!

Learn more here.

