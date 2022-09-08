Pet Me with Dr. Karen Hamilton - September 2022

We love our pets, and we want to make sure they're as healthy and happy as possible. Regular veterinary care is so important to your pets' well being.

Pet Me with Dr. Karen Hamilton gives us a glimpse into the world of veterinary medicine. The show begins its 5th season with new episodes and fun new surprises!

Pet Me follows Dr. Hamilton and her staff at Annapolis Veterinary and Wellness as they help and heal area pets. The practice offers specialized treatments like PRP (Platelet Rich Plasma) for arthritis and tissue injuries.

Learn more about Annapolis Veterinary and Wellness here, and tune into Pet Me with Dr. Karen Hamilton on Sundays at 11am on WMAR.