Peppa Pig Theme Park Florida

Peppa Pig is getting her own park! This all-new park is a preschooler’s perfect day of play, featuring six rides, six themed playscapes, a colorful splash pad and Oinktastic experiences only the playful world of Peppa Pig could dream up, all just steps away from the LEGOLAND Florida Resort!

Peppa Pig Theme Park is partnering with The International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES) to open as a Certified Autism Center with a comprehensive Sensory Guide. This Sensory Guide, along with a comprehensive Accessibility Guide, will be available to use as planning tools to help all families be aware of the many services and access options that will be available so they can plan the ultimate day of adventure for their preschoolers.

