PenFed - Porsche Carrera Cup North America Series

PenFed Credit Union is a proud partner of Sabré Cook, the first female driver to participate in the Porsche Carrera Cup North America Series.

As a young trailblazer at the top of her game, Sabré has partnered with PenFed Credit Union to create awareness on driving toward financial success.

Credit unions are owned by members, not a group of shareholders. This means a closer banking relationship, lots of financial education tools and resources, and great rates on loans.

Follow Sabré's race journey here.

Learn more about PenFed here.