Watch Now
LifestyleMidday Maryland

Actions

PenFed - Porsche Carrera Cup North America Series

Posted at 3:01 PM, Jul 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-05 15:01:07-04

PenFed Credit Union is a proud partner of Sabré Cook, the first female driver to participate in the Porsche Carrera Cup North America Series.

As a young trailblazer at the top of her game, Sabré has partnered with PenFed Credit Union to create awareness on driving toward financial success.

Credit unions are owned by members, not a group of shareholders. This means a closer banking relationship, lots of financial education tools and resources, and great rates on loans.

Follow Sabré's race journey here.

Learn more about PenFed here.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Remote Web Graphic New 2023

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices