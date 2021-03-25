Menu

Pediatric Drug Shortages

Posted at 2:01 PM, Mar 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-25 14:02:00-04

COVID-19 has exposed many vulnerabilities in the medicinal supply chain, and now children's hospitals around the country are teaming up to help solve the problem of pediatric drug shortages.

12 major hospitals have joined with the Phlow Corporation to form the Children's Hospital Coalition: Powered by Phlow. The effort aims to bring together hospitals to provide more access to critical medications.

Phlow is reimagining medical supply chains from the ground up by driving down costs, changing manufacturing, and more.

Learn more here.

