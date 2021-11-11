Peak Mind Book

Is your focus on this page? Or is it roaming elsewhere, to the past or future, to a worry, to your to-do list, or to your phone?

The truth is that you can easily miss out on 50 percent of your life—including the most important moments. From the constant buzz of your phone, the lure of your media feed, to your unrelenting, all-encompassing, and ever growing mental to do list --the demands on your attention have never been so severe during this time of pandemic and stagflation. The result is an escalating crisis where we feel mentally foggy, scattered, and overwhelmed.

The human brain was built to be distractible but you can train your brain to pay attention more effectively. In her book, PEAK MIND, Dr. Amishi P. Jha blends cutting-edge science, compelling stories, and strong practical instructions--the perfect antidote for our distracted over-busy times.

To learn more, click here.