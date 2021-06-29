PBS - The American Portrait Project

What does it mean to be an American today?

It's a broad and potentially polarizing question, and PBS set out to answer it via a project that allows people to share their own stories. Using prompts like "a tradition I carry is" or "I was raised to believe", PBS collected more than 14,000 stories from people in every state and territory.

2020 was a tough year for everyone, and additional prompts like "I never expected" and "now is the time for" were added to help people write out their feelings.

PBS selected 600 stories to feature in a new coffee table book, American Portrait: The Story of Us, Told by Us, available now wherever books are sold.

