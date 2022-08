Look no further than Historic Downtown Sykesville to find some of the best Maryland Made Craft Distilled Spirits.

Patapsco Distilling Company has a main street location – making it the perfect place for you to test out their ‘tasting room’.

This family owned business has been open for the past 5 years, and proudly offers Vodka, Gin, Bourbon, Rye, Single Malt Whiskey, and three liqueurs: Lemoncello, Blood Orangecello and Nocino -- all currently on the menu.

