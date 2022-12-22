Parker's Plate - Bacon Babe

Are you ready to take your holiday brunch to the next level? Parker Wallace, the "Bacon Babe" joins us with some great tips!

A Bloody Mary bar lets everyone pick their favorite garnishes - and don't forget the Smithfield Hometown Original bacon. Fill in with peppers, celery, lemon, olives, and more!

Spicy Bacon Totchos are a yummy way to fill up for the day. Top with your favorite taco garnishes for even more deliciousness!

Need a quick recipe? Bacon and Cheese dip couldn't be easier, and everyone will love it!

Add a little sweet to your salty with Gingerbread Spiced Bacon.

Get more recipes here, and follow Parker on social @parkersplate