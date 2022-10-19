Paralyzed Veterans of America - Weis Markets

Paralyzed Veterans of America's (PVA) mission is to create an America where the most severely injured veterans are provided the physical care needed to live a healthy life, receive the benefits they’ve earned through military service and obtain job training and opportunities for new and fulfilling careers.

Weis Markets care deeply about the communities they serve, and from now through November 11, you can help them support PVA. Funds donated go directly to helping PVA provide programs and awareness for their mission. No veterans pays for programs from PVA.

It's easy to help - Weis shoppers can round up their order or donate at the register.

Learn more about the campaign here.

Learn more about PVA here.