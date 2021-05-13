Watch
Palforzia - Peanut Allergy Treatment

Posted at 1:46 PM, May 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-13 13:46:24-04

Being a parent to a child with a peanut allergy can mean a lot of stress and anxiety about accidental exposure. Until recently, the only treatment for peanut allergies was strict avoidance.

Now the FDA has approved Palforzia to help treat peanut allergy. Palforzia is an oral treatment administered in a doctor's office. It works by gradually building up the body's tolerance to the allergen. This can help lessen the severity of a reaction in the case of accidental exposure.

Learn more about Palforzia here.

