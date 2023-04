Join WMAR, Weis Markets and M&T Bank for the 2023 Pack the Park event, as we try Leveling the Playing Field to make sure everyone who wants to play sports, has a chance.

The WMAR-2 News team will be live at Honeygo Run Regional Park Community Center on Wednesday, April 12th with a truck ready to be filled with all your well-loved sports gear.

If you can't make it out to see us then, donations can be dropped of at area Weis Markets.

For more information, click here.