Pack the Park 2023

We're helping Pack the Park for kids in the community! If you have gently used sports equipment, you can help make a difference to a kid in need. Sports help teach the importance of teamwork, dedication, discipline, and more. Kids who want to play shouldn't have to miss out.

Leveling the Playing Field (LPF) is a nonprofit that collects and redistributes equipment to expand access and equity within youth sports and recreation programs in under-resourced communities.

WMAR-2 News will be collecting gently used youth sports equipment on Wednesday, April 12 from 9am-6pm at Honeygo Regional Park in Parry Hall.

Learn more about LPF here.

Learn more about Pack the Park here.