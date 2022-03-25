Oscars Skin Secrets

The Academy Awards are this weekend, and with so many yes on the red carpet, celebrities are gearing up for the big night - but what goes on behind the scenes and maybe even getting the look at home.

Fashion critics expect celebs to go big this year, with all the glitz and glamour we've come to expect. And of course - no look is complete without great skin.

Thermage uses non-invasive radiofrequency therapy to help smooth, tighten, and contour skin. The treatment can be done on any part of the body and is safe for all skin tones.

