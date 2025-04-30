Organ Donation - Maryland TraumaNet

In honor of National Donate Life Month, Anna Alisch, Program Coordinator for Organ, Eye, and Tissue Donation, and Pam Lipsett, Program Director for Surgical Critical Care at Johns Hopkins Hospital share valuable insights into the importance of organ donation, the wide range of organs that can be donated, and the common myths surrounding the process. They also discuss how individuals can become organ donors and the life-saving impact of donations on those in need.

Learn more about this critical cause and how you can make a difference at DonateLifeMaryland.org.

This segment is sponsored by the Maryland Trauma Network - a collaboration between all the Maryland Trauma Centers working together to improve trauma care, injury prevention, and advocacy.

Click here for more information on Maryland Trauma Centers.