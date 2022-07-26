Optune - Glioblastoma Treatment

Glioblastoma, or GBM, is the most aggressive type of malignant brain tumor. Because it can be hard to reach, surgery may not be able to remove the entire tumor, making treatment difficult.

Symptoms of GBM depend on its position in the brain, but can include weakness or numbness on one side of the body, facial droop, or seizure. Treatment includes surgery as well as radiation and chemo.

Optune is an FDA approved wearable, portable device that is worn on the scalp and delivers an electrical field of Tumor Treating Fields to help disrupt dividing cells, potentially causing cancerous cells to die off.

