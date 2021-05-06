Optinose - Nasal Polyps

Watch
Nasal congestion, runny nose, sinus pain - many people deal with these symptoms and assume they have allergies or a sinus infection. These can also be a sign of nasal polyps, inflamed pockets of tissue that form high and deep in the nasal passages.

If these symptoms impact daily life, including a reduction in smell and taste or interrupting sleep, you should see an allergist or ENT to be evaluated for nasal polyps. Treatment includes nasal steroids, surgical intervention, or a new nasal spray called Xhance.

