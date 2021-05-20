Watch
LifestyleMidday Maryland

Actions

Optimal Body Weight Loss - May 20, 2021

items.[0].videoTitle
Posted at 1:34 PM, May 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-20 13:34:27-04

When you think weight loss, you probably think diet. But to truly lose weight and keep it off, you need a total change - not a quick diet fix. Optimal Body Weight Loss takes a comprehensive approach to helping people lose weight by focusing on four key areas:

  1. Habits - healthy habits are the key to change
  2. Body Chemistry - if the body is too acidic, it retains water and causes cravings
  3. Inflammation and toxicity - toxins cause inflammation that can lead to weight retention
  4. Hormone balance - hormone imbalance can lead to accumulation of belly fat, especially in those over 40

If you're ready for a real change, Optimal Body Weight Loss can help with a total body, personalized approach.

Mention Midday Maryland for a $29 virtual consult, and get a free month if you sign up today! Learn more here.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Rebound 3.jpeg

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

2:38 PM, Apr 08, 2020