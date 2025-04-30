Optimal Body Weight Loss - April 30, 2025

If the weight loss efforts you made in your twenties aren't working so well now that you're in your forties, other factors may be involved. Optimal Body Weight Loss helps simplify losing weight by focusing on three key reasons people gain it:

Hormones can change and fluctuate as we age, especially in menopause.

Inflammation causes the body to store and hold onto fat

Stress prevents fat loss

Together, these three factors can make it tough to lose weight, even if you're following a diet and exercise plan. If these elements are not addressed, even weight you do lose can come back, making for a frustrating yo-yo cycle.If you're ready to lose the weight and keep it off for good, schedule a consult with Optimal Body today. Call now to receive a FREE virtual consult plus a free 30 day supply of Dr. Aplin's metabolism boosting protein powder!

Learn more here or call 240-201-2552