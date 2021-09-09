Open Nature - Late Summer Meals

Summer may be almost over, but grilling and campfire season are still in full swing! Chef Ryan Scott is here with some great meal ideas using ingredients you can feel good about. Open Nature products from Safeway are budget friendly, clean, and minimally processed.

Try their Gluten Free Pancake Mix mason jar - portion out mix, add an egg, some yogurt, and berries and you've got a meal everyone will love!

Ditch the bread with Open Nature Chicken Caeser Wraps. Marinate chicken kabobs, grill, and wrap in lettuce for a guilt free lunch!

Grill some fresh Wild Caught Sea Scallops, and add a skillet of Gluten Free Cornbread on the side!

