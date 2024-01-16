One Promise - Counseling, Education, and Housing

One Promise helps those suffering from drug or alcohol addiction get back on track.

They offer substance abuse and DUI/DWI education, mental heath services, housing, and more to help people recover. CEO Bruce White has a history or addiction and has been clean for more than twenty years, serving as a prime example of recovery.

Patients are given individualized assessment and treatment, and One Promise even provides a court liaison when needed to advocate for patients who are successfully completing treatment.

If you or someone you know needs help, learn more here.