One Love Foundation is a national non-profit organization with the goal of ending relationship abuse. One Love empowers young people with the tools and resources they need to see the signs of healthy and unhealthy relationships and bring life-saving prevention education to their communities.

One Love was founded after the tragic death of Baltimore-native Yeardley Love. Yeardley was a student at UVA when she was killed by her ex-boyfriend three weeks before her graduation. To date, nearly 400,000 young people in the Baltimore area have participated in a One Love workshop.

At the heart of One Love’s relationship education are the 10 Signs of a Healthy Relationship and the 10 Signs of an Unhealthy Relationship. When young people learn to recognize these signs, they can learn what a loving relationship should be and identify a potentially dangerous relationship before it escalates.

