Watch Now
LifestyleMidday Maryland

Actions

Omnimed Smart ER

Posted at 5:54 PM, Nov 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-21 17:54:22-05

In an era of labor shortages, new COVID-19 variants and healthcare provider burnout, our hospitals need the ability to work smarter. That’s why innovators in the healthcare space - OMNIMED, Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory, Maya Heat Transfer Technologies (HTT) and the BDO Center for Healthcare Excellence and Innovation - collaborated to create the first “smart” operating room.

The SmartOR uses a data driven technology platform to sense, observe and understand complex activities as they happen. Using pose detection, sterile zone tracking, drop detection, heat mapping and other critical monitoring features to track every movement, the SmartOR brings intelligence into today’s data-rich operating room empowering surgical teams, chief medical officers and hospital administrators to make informed decisions.

To learn more, click here.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2022 Stream 24-7 Website Ad.jpg

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices