Omnimed Smart ER

In an era of labor shortages, new COVID-19 variants and healthcare provider burnout, our hospitals need the ability to work smarter. That’s why innovators in the healthcare space - OMNIMED, Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory, Maya Heat Transfer Technologies (HTT) and the BDO Center for Healthcare Excellence and Innovation - collaborated to create the first “smart” operating room.

The SmartOR uses a data driven technology platform to sense, observe and understand complex activities as they happen. Using pose detection, sterile zone tracking, drop detection, heat mapping and other critical monitoring features to track every movement, the SmartOR brings intelligence into today’s data-rich operating room empowering surgical teams, chief medical officers and hospital administrators to make informed decisions.

