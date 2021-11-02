Olay - Fall Skincare Tips

Watch
Fall Skincare Tips

Posted at 3:11 PM, Nov 02, 2021
Cooler, drier weather in fall and winter can lead to dry, rough skin. This is compounded when we spend more time indoors in artificial heat and take longer and hotter showers.

Olay's new body lotion is packed with high quality ingredients for instant hydration. Help improve the look and feel of your skin with Revitalizing, Firming, and Nourishing options.

Use your body lotion within three minutes of showering for an extra punch of moisture. For less irritated winter skin, consider and indoor humidifier and cooler, shorter showers.

Olay Body Lotion is available at most major retailers. Learn more here.

