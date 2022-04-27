Olay Body - Summer Skin Care

The skin is our largest organ, and we should protect it as much as it helps protect us. The new Olay Body Fearless Leader series features a lineup of beautiful, smooth, hydrating products specifically made to target skin issues experienced by women of color.

People with darker skin tones are more prone to issues with observable dryness, hyper pigmentation, and uneven skin tone. The new Olay Body series helps address these issues while keeping your skin perfectly protected.

The Fearless Leader series features bottles designed by artist Avery Williamson to be beautiful to both see and touch. Learn more here.