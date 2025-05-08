O’Connor Plumbing tackles labor shortage through hands on training and development

Established in 1949, O’Connor Plumbing believes in quality craftsmanship and service. Servicing Frederick, DC and the surrounding region, their mission is to maintain a positive work environment, develop top talent, and provide long-term career growth for all team members.

Across the country, the skilled trades are facing a major labor shortage. Through recruiting young talent and a robust training center, O’Connor is tackling the skilled labor shortage head-on. At the heart of its efforts is the Tom O’Connor Training Center, where team members gain real-world paid experience that builds confidence and sharpens their skills so that they learn the right way to do the job. The company also offers competitive incentives and long-term career development opportunities to bring out the very best in its team.

Hands-on, paid, year-round training in a controlled environment helps build confidence and sharpen skills, from from apprentice to junior mechanic or journeyman to master plumber, there is always an opportunity to learn. In addition to top level training, O'Connor Plumbing also offers guaranteed 40-hour work weeks, top industry pay, take home vehicle, referral bonus program and more.

O’Connor Plumbing is currently hiring qualified, experienced commercial service plumbers. Learn more here and see open positions here.