Oasis of Hope hospital, located 22 miles south of San Diego in Tijuana, Mexico, provides care for the whole person – medical, psychological and spiritual support.

The hospital employees traditional medical staff as well as counselors, nutritionists, and pastors to help treat holistically as well as medically. Patients can enjoy a variety of classes, group sessions, physical activities, and more.

Oasis of Hope is celebrating its 60th anniversary in 2023, helping more than 100,000 people worldwide.

