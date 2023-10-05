Watch Now
LifestyleMidday Maryland

Actions

Oasis of Hope Hospital

Posted at 2:38 PM, Oct 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-05 14:38:56-04

Oasis of Hope hospital, located 22 miles south of San Diego in Tijuana, Mexico, provides care for the whole person – medical, psychological and spiritual support.

The hospital employees traditional medical staff as well as counselors, nutritionists, and pastors to help treat holistically as well as medically. Patients can enjoy a variety of classes, group sessions, physical activities, and more.

Oasis of Hope is celebrating its 60th anniversary in 2023, helping more than 100,000 people worldwide.

Sign up now for a free magazine and learn more here.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
streaming.JPG

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices