Nuance DAX

Nuance Dragon Ambient eXperience (DAX) Express Mode is the first fully automated clinical documentation solution that uses ambient AI to securely capture and contextualize physician-patient conversations during virtual or in-person exams with clinical documentation that writes itself.

The system provides real-time clinical decision support and a virtual assistant for hands-free voice interactions, allowing patients and physicians to interact naturally during visits without the distraction of computer screens or keyboards.

This connection helps foster better outcomes for patients and helps reduce doctor burnout.

