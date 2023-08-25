Norton - Secure Travel VPN

In today’s digital world, anytime we email our dog sitters, post our travel pics on social media or stream our favorite shows while on the go, we become easy targets for hackers and scammers.

A recent Forbes study found 40% of respondents have had their personal information compromised while using public Wi-Fi. That’s bad news for travelers, as 1 in 3 travelers rely on airport Wi-Fi while in route to their final destination and more than half of Americans confess to using public networks at their hotel.

Public Wi-Fi can make your social security number, banking and credit card information, passwords and more vulnerable to attack.

Using a travel Virtual Personal Network (VPN) like Norton Secure can help protect your information and mitigate the risk of being online while away from home.

