Northrop Realty celebrates 25 years of building community

Northrop Realty has been anchored in the communities they serve for 25 years. During that time, the company grew from the number one team in the country to a full-service real estate brokerage serving Maryland, Delaware, Virginia, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, and the District of Columbia, growing one agent and employee at a time.

As a Maryland-based company, the commitment to community service remains one of the strongest pillars of Northrop Realty, both in selling homes and through Northrop Realty CARES.


Northrop Realty is a proud sponsor of the WMAR Toy Drive benefiting Johns Hopkins Children's Center
Northrop Realty CARES strives to create a community where everyone has access to safe and stable housing, nutritious food, and equitable opportunities. They are a proud sponsor of the 2025 WMAR Toy Drive benefiting Johns Hopkins Children's Center. Toys donated will be dropped off at Johns Hopkins Snowflake Station, a unique opportunity for parents of hospitalized children to "shop" for gifts completely free of charge.

If you would like to participate, in-person donations of new and unwrapped toys can be made now through December 15 in the marked collection box at WMAR-2 News at 6400 York Road or at Northrop Realty offices.

Johns Hopkins Children's Center also accepts donations through their wish list, which includes suggested gifts by age range here.

