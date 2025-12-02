Northrop Realty has been anchored in the communities they serve for 25 years. During that time, the company grew from the number one team in the country to a full-service real estate brokerage serving Maryland, Delaware, Virginia, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, and the District of Columbia, growing one agent and employee at a time.

As a Maryland-based company, the commitment to community service remains one of the strongest pillars of Northrop Realty, both in selling homes and through Northrop Realty CARES.





Northrop Realty is a proud sponsor of the WMAR Toy Drive benefiting Johns Hopkins Children's Center

Northrop Realty celebrates 25 years of building community

Northrop Realty CARES strives to create a community where everyone has access to safe and stable housing, nutritious food, and equitable opportunities. They are a proud sponsor of the 2025 WMAR Toy Drive benefiting Johns Hopkins Children's Center. Toys donated will be dropped off at Johns Hopkins Snowflake Station, a unique opportunity for parents of hospitalized children to "shop" for gifts completely free of charge.

If you would like to participate, in-person donations of new and unwrapped toys can be made now through December 15 in the marked collection box at WMAR-2 News at 6400 York Road or at Northrop Realty offices.

Johns Hopkins Children's Center also accepts donations through their wish list, which includes suggested gifts by age range here.