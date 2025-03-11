Nominate your social club for the Baltimore Area Chick Fil A Everyday Heroes program

Baltimore Area Chick-fil-A Restaurants and WMAR-2 News are celebrating Everyday Heroes doing good in their communities!

In past years, Everyday Heroes has honored elementary classrooms, public servants, families, seniors, and coaches who make a difference every day. For 2025, the program is celebrating community social groups who affect change and do good. Winning groups receive 10 meal voucher cards courtesy of the Baltimore area Chick-fil-A Restaurants.

Congratulations to our February winner, the Rho Eta Zeta Chapter in Anne Arundel County! This group of young women focuses on leadership, community, and acts of service. They work with a number of local organizations to raise funds, collect donations, improve buildings and landscaping, mentor younger kids, and so much more!

Nominations are active now, so if you know a group who is helping out in their community, nominate them here!