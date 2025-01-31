Nominate your social club for Baltimore Area Chick-fil-A Restaurants 2025 Everyday Heroes

Watch Now
Baltimore Area Chick-fil-A Restaurants and WMAR-2 News are announcing a brand new year of Everyday Heroes!

The program celebrates people doing good in their community. In past years, Everyday Heroes has honored public servants, families, seniors, young people, elementary classrooms, and coaches making a difference every day.

For 2025, the program is celebrating social clubs that affect change and do good. Clubs can be organizations like Scouting America, elks, or mason, or hobby clubs like book clubs, sewing circles, and the like. If you know of a club making a difference in their community, nominations are open now!

Winners will receive 10 "Be Our Guest" gift cards good for a boxed meal from the Baltimore area Chick-Fil-A restaurants.

Nominate your club here, and be sure to tune into Midday Maryland each month for the winner!

