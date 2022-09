The NOLAxNOLA concert series is back for another year!

Last year, music venues, nightclubs, performers, and the city’s tourism leaders formed the unprecedented coalition to bring live music back to New Orleans after the COVID crisis. The 2022 Jazz Fest returned to New Orleans this past spring and saw record attendance.

This year's lineup is bigger and better than before, with 55 venues participating over 17 amazing days.

Find lineups and more here.