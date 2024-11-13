Nexus-Woodbourne Family Healing helps restore hope and reshape futures

Nexus-Woodbourne Family Healing provides trauma-informed care to at-risk youth in the greater Baltimore area who face mental and behavioral health challenges.

For decades, the organization has been committed to helping children who have experienced significant traumas, offering specialized programs like Residential Treatment, Diagnostic Services, Treatment Foster Care, and The Woodbourne School. They are dedicated to creating a safe, nurturing environment, empowering youth with the tools they need to overcome their past and build a brighter future.

Philanthropy plays an important role in enhancing the programs, allowing Nexus to offer recreational activities, special outings, arts, music, and life skills training to help youth grow both emotionally and socially. These additional opportunities let kids just be kids, while also preparing them for long-term self-sufficiency and job readiness.

To support Nexus-Woodbourne Family Healing or make a donation, please click here.

To learn more about the how you can change the course of Nexus-Woodbourne youth’s life by strengthening families and mental health within our community, contact Meghan Butterworth at mbutterworth@nexusfamilyhealing.org