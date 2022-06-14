Watch
Nexus Veterinary Specialists - Overview
Posted at 2:30 PM, Jun 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-14 14:30:50-04

JUNE 14, 2022 — Nexus Veterinary Bone & Joint Center is led by Dr. David Dycus.

The Bone & Joint Center takes a patient specific approach to both surgical and non-surgical orthopedic problems in dogs and cats. They utilize minimally invasive approaches resulting in less pain and quicker healing.

Aside from clinical practice Dr. Dycus lectures and teaches throughout the world to veterinarians about the top orthopedic aliments that dogs and cats suffer from and how they can help improve the quality of life of their patients.

