Nexus Veterinary Specialists - Mobility Issues

Posted at 1:57 PM, Nov 08, 2022
If your pet is experiencing problems with mobility, it's important to diagnose the issue.

While senior pets may have more mobility issues than younger ones, it's still a good idea to see a vet and make sure there are no deeper health problems.

Decreased energy level or mobility is one of the most common presenting complaints for pets presenting to veterinarians, yet is a very non-specific sign. For some it may signal the presence of an underlying orthopedic or neurologic issue, which is why it's important to see a vet or specialist when necessary.

