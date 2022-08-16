Nexus Veterinary Specialists - August 2022

Your pet’s health matters, and sometimes a regular vet just isn’t enough – you may need a specialist. Nexus Veterinary Specialists offer specialized services, including orthopedics, neurology, and internal medicine.

Veterinary specialists like the team at Nexus have undergone additional training and residencies in their specialty. If you suspect your pet may need a specialist, it's important to start with your primary veterinarian. Much like your primary physician, they can refer you to a specialist and work as part of the team to ensure your pet is cared for and helped.

Veterinary technology is always changing, and advancements in precision treatments and technology means pets are living longer, healthier lives.

