Nexus Veterinary Specialist - Senior Pet Care

We all want our pets to live long, full lives, and that may mean different care as they age.

Typically, a pet is considered "senior" between the ages of 8-10 for dogs and 10-12 for cats. Older pets can lose muscle mass just like aging humans, and older pets are more likely to experience health issues that may benefit from special diets. It is important to discuss nutrition with your veterinarian.

Senior pets are more likely to develop diseases like chronic kidney disease, endocrine conditions like thyroid problems, adrenal gland problems, and diabetes mellitus. Owners should be vigilant for changes to appetite, water consumption, body weight, and behavior and should consult their veterinarian early on if there are concerns.

Older pets should also have more frequent preventative healthcare visits. While in younger pets, they may only need to be seen once yearly, it is recommended that senior pets be examined at least every 6 months and that routine lab work is performed at least this often as well. This can help identify problems that may not be obvious to the owner at home before the pet becomes very ill.

