New Year Health Tips

Posted at 2:32 PM, Jan 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-19 14:32:39-05

After the last few years, we know how important it is to take care of our health. Dr. Contessa Metcalfe from TV's Married to Medicine has some advice to share.

Dollar General is a great place to stock up on household essentials without breaking the bank. In addition to grocery items, most stores carry a selection of over the counter medications, vitamins and supplements, and other personal care items.

Stella Rosa is helping you celebrate dry January. Try their non-alcoholic wines alone or as part of a great mocktail recipe!

Exercise not only has physical and mental benefits, but also helps overall health, sleep, and more. Planet Fitness is the perfect place to get moving.

