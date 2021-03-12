New Treatment for Droopy Eyelids

Millions of people struggle with acquired ptosis, or droopy eyelids. The condition is caused by a weakening, stretching, or other dysfunction of the muscle in the eye that lowers lid position. The lower lid can change the appearance of the eyes as well as cause vision issues.

Up until recently, the only fix for droopy eyelids was surgery, but now there's a new eyedrop on the market that can help. Upneeq is FDA approved and works by contracting the eyelid muscle for a more lifted appearance over the course of the day.

Speak with your eye care professional to see if Upneeq is right for you.

