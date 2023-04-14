Watch Now
New Orleans French Quarter Festival

Posted at 12:51 PM, Apr 14, 2023
New Orleans, the undisputed music festival capital of the world, is kicking off its spring festival season this weekend with the 40th Annual French Quarter Festival, featuring hundreds of celebrated and Grammy award winning musicians highlighting one of America’s most historic neighborhoods.

French Quarter Festival, which attracts more than half a million partygoers each year, includes 20 musical stages, 1700 performers, and 60 food vendors positioned in and around the historic New Orleans riverfront neighborhood.

The French Quarter is best known for its centuries-old architecture, and local restaurants featuring world-famous culinary delights and the endless stream of libations poured out to visitors who come from around the world to visit.

Learn more and plan your trip here.

