New Orleans Food

New Orleans has perhaps the most distinctively recognized cuisine in the world. Some of the best dishes in the city are heavily influenced by Creole Cuisine, Cajun Cuisine, and Soul Food.

Tourists go to New Orleans to eat since its game changing culinary repast is known the world around, influenced by three centuries of culinary gastronomy and an army of dedicated chefs and creatives. It is estimated that New Orleans has more than 1700 restaurants and Chefs are intent on preserving the classics while others create new traditions.

Award winning Louisiana Chef Brian Landry, of Jack Rose Restaurant, shares why this is a great time to come sample New Orleans down home cooking.

