New Life Recovery Center offers a holistic approach to mental health and substance abuse treatment

Mental health and substance abuse issues can have profound effects on individuals and families. New Life Recovery Center is committed to treating the whole individual for a path to recovery, health, and stability.

New Life Recovery Center offers outpatient, intensive outpatient, and residential care for those struggling with mental health, substance abuse, or homelessness. Their St. Paul Street Hotel Program serves men, women, and families by giving them a safe place to stay during recovery.

With a staff of accredited, licensed counselors and therapists and collaborative efforts with other programs across the city, New Life Recovery Center is able to keep families together as they work towards their new lives.

Learn more here, or call or text the 24/7 intake line at 240-253-3663