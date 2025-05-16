'Never Date a Broke Dude' and other unfiltered relationship advice from author Pattie Ehsaei

In her new book, Never Date A Broke Dude: The Financial Freedom Playbook, author and finance expert Pattie Ehsaei redefines the conversation around love and money. Pattie delivers the no-filter, no-fluff guide every woman needs to achieve true independence in love, life, and finances.

Pattie explains that a true broke dude isn't someone who doesn't heave wealth, it's someone without the mindset to match your ambition, drive, commitment, and work ethic. Your partner should always match you hustle for hustle, not necessarily dollar for dollar.

The book is full of tips on investing, paying off debt, negotiating salary, and building the life your want that gives always gives you control, options, safety, and power.

Learn more and buy the book here.